Teen Girl in Grave Condition, Four Others Hospitalized After South L.A. Crash

Five people were injured, including a teen in grave condition, after a multivehicle collision in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Thursday.

Few details were immediately provided about the crash, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Vernon Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Five patients — three females and two males — were transported to a local hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was last reported to be in grave condition; the conditions of the four other four patients ranged from serious to critical, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

At least two cars appeared to have been involved in the crash, video from the scene showed. One had significant damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, while the other had damages to the front-end and hood of the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information has been released.