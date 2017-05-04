Vin Scully Has Microphone Retired at Dodger Stadium Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a franchise that has been so successful in Los Angeles, the Dodgers’ 10 retired numbers speak largely to a Brooklyn heritage. On the day the Dodgers retired his microphone alongside those numbers — and perhaps for the last time at Dodger Stadium — Vin Scully told stories of the Boys of Summer.

“Those numbers are not numbers at all,” Scully said Wednesday. “I can hear them. I really can.”

Scully talked about sitting outside a spring-training kitchen watching Roy Campanella, about Jackie Robinson challenging him to an ice skating race even though Robinson had never skated, about Tommy Lasorda hoping to make an extra $50 by throwing batting practice to 700 players in one day.

Campanella, Robinson and Lasorda wore three of the Dodgers’ retired numbers. All but Don Sutton played at least some of their careers in Brooklyn, where Scully joined the Dodgers’ broadcast crew in 1950. He grew famous in Los Angeles, where he worked for 59 of his 67 seasons, but he grew up personally and professionally in New York.

