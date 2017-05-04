West Covina Woman Struck By Car While Trying to Help Victim of Crash on NB 405 Freeway to Be Taken Off Life Support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 18-year-old West Covina woman who has struck by a suspected DUI driver on the 405 Freeway while attempting to help the victim of another crash will be taken off life support, the family said on Thursday

Alexa Chambers was driving in a Nissan Sentra with her boyfriend on April 30 when she stopped on the 405 Freeway near Century Boulevard after noticing an accident that had occurred 30 minutes before, according to officials.

Chambers was struck while she was pulling away from the scene by a 34-year-old driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and transported to a Harbor UCLA with serious injuries.

The initial crash that prompted Chambers' to stop occurred around 3 a.m. when a 24-year-old man driving a 2017 Mazda was killed after being rear-ended by 32-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Daily Breeze.

The family told KTLA that they are heartbroken over the death of Alexa.

"I'm broken, I'm broken," said Justine Chambers, Alexa's sister. "She had so much to go, she just turned 18."

Alexa suffered from severe head trauma, spinal injuries and a fractured hip and displayed no brain activity before falling into a coma, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Chambers' sister, Bianca.

Her boyfriend suffered several broken ribs and a concussion, according to the family.

"My sister had a very bubbly personality. She was always dancing, she was a great friend," said Bianca.

Doctors told the family that there was nothing else they could do, prompting their decision to take Chambers off life support and donate her organs, according to Justine.

"We decided to donate her organs to other people so that someone else can love their family member the way we loved her," said Justine.

She is survived by her parents, two sisters and her nieces, the family said.