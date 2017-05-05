× 29-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in South L.A.; LAPD Searching for Driver

A 29-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in South Los Angeles and police are looking for the driver, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Friday.

Mario Enrique Cortez-Cua was crossing eastbound on Normandie Avenue, south of 67th Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 4-door, newer model blue Volkswagen Jetta with paper plates.

Graphic surveillance video from the scene shows the car traveling at high speeds before hitting Cortez-Cua head on.

The driver stopped her car and got out of her vehicle after the collision, police said.

She walked over to the Cortez-Cua and said “oh my God, oh my God” before returning to her vehicle and speeding away from the scene, according to police.

Cortez-Cua was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

The LAPD is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Moreno or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500.