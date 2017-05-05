3 Critically Injured in Valencia Head-on Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were critically injured in a head-on crash in Valencia Friday night, officials said.

The crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. along McBean Parkway and Cooperhill Drive.

All three victims had to be extricated from vehicles and suffered critical injuries, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Chuck Becerra told KTLA.

Cooper Hill Drive is closed in both directions during the extrication, cleanup and investigation.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters working to get the victims out of the badly damaged vehicles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the crash.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.