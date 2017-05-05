× 37-Year-Old Man Charged With Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend in Duarte

A 37-year-old man was charged with three felony counts after forcing his ex-girlfriend into a car, assaulting her and threatening to kill her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced on Friday.

Alberto Casillas was charged with kidnapping, injuring a girlfriend and making criminal threats. The felony complaint also alleges that the defendant was previously convicted of making criminal threats in 2010, according to the DA.

Casillas allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Duarte on May 3 and forced her into his car, prosecutors said.

He allegedly drove her to his home in East Los Angeles and threatened to hurt her if she tried to escape, according to the DA.

A witness to the incident called police and authorities arrived at Casillas home a short time later. There, they found the victim in the driveway suffering from injuries to her body, prosecutors said.

Casillas was arrested in connection with the attack and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 24 years in state prison if convicted. Prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 bail for Casillas.