7-Eleven Stores Targeted in String of San Gabriel Valley Armed Robberies

Authorities are searching for armed robbers who have held up a string of 7-Eleven stores in the San Gabriel Valley this week.

The most recent robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven located at 5575 S. Azusa Ave. in Azusa just after midnight, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Smith said.

One of the two robbers brandished a gun during the robbery, a clerk told investigators.

The men got away with about $500 and fled in a “dark vehicle,” Smith said.

No injuries were reported at the store, which was also robbed on Tuesday, Smith said.

Thursday night, a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of West Duarte Road in Monrovia was hit at about 11:10 p.m., Monrovia Police Department Sgt. Covarrubias said.

Similar robberies occurred at 7-Eleven locations in Covina, Glendora and San Gabriel, according to investigators.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is working with Monrovia and San Gabriel police to catch the robbers, Covarrubias said.