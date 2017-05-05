× 8-Year-Old Girl Bitten by Baby Rattlesnake in Burbank Hills

A North Hollywood family got a brief scare last month after an 8-year-old girl was bitten by a baby rattlesnake in the Burbank Hills.

Kathryn Campa was visiting her brother in the 3000 block of Trudi Lane on the night of April 23 when, sometime around 9 p.m., she heard her daughter Brooklyn screaming something had bitten her foot.

“I turned on the flashlight on my phone and there was a baby rattlesnake right there coiled next to my car,” Kathryn Campa said. “I see the baby rattlesnake and think right away, ‘oh my gosh,’ they give too much venom because they can’t control it.”

She said the family rushed Brooklyn to an emergency room, and she was then transferred to another hospital with a pediatric intensive-care unit, where she could be monitored overnight.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.