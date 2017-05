× Anaheim Fire, Police Departments Join Forces to Get Ducks Flag to Honda Center Before Playoff Game

The Anaheim police and fire departments joined forces to make a promotional video ahead of the Anaheim Ducks’ playoffs game against the Edmonton Oilers Friday.

The Ducks beat the Canadian team 3 to 2.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 5, 2017.

Watch @AnaheimDucks in game 5 against @EdmontonOilers tonight and see APD and @AnaheimFire debut our video in support of the home team — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) May 5, 2017