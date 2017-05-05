× Girl Struck, Killed by MTA Bus in Redondo Beach: Police

A 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a MTA bus in Redondo Beach Friday evening, police said.

The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue, the Daily Breeze reported.

The newspaper reported that a witness saw a girl on a bicycle swerve in front of the bus and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Breeze.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the bus remained at the scene. A bicycle was also nearby.

Another child who was also riding a bike in the area was not injured during the incident, officials said.

Both sides of PCH are closed during the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

PCH at Topaz Street, PCH at Avenue A, Knob Hill Avenue at Elvira Avenue and Knob Hill at Gertruda Avenue are also closed, the Redondo Beach Police Department said in a news release.