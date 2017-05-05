Kitten Adoptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Mission Hills with members of BEST FRIENDS, LOS ANGELES and NKLA, A BEST FRIENDS INITIATIVE promoting their new WEST COAST WRAP! This means their lifesaving kitten nursey caregivers are busy swaddling HUNDREDS of baby kittens for adoption. You can call them Purritos!

In 2016, BEST FRIENDS reports more than 2,600 kittens were killed in L.A. city shelters, simply because they didn't have safe places to call home. This year, they say they are ready to welcome more than 2,900 kittens this year into their lifesaving kitten nursery. Adopt one to help Save Them All.® Be sure to follow the cutest account on Twitter and Instagram for the latest on #purritos

Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills, CA 91345

(818) 643-3989

bestfriendsla@bestfriends.org

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.