L.A. City Council Passes Resolution Calling for Congress to Investigate Trump for Impeachable Offenses

The Los Angeles City Council wants to know whether President Trump violated federal law by using the office of the presidency to enrich himself or his family.

On a 10-0 vote, the council on Friday passed a resolution asking Congress to investigate whether Trump violated the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause or committed any other high crimes and misdemeanors that could lead to impeachment.

The clause is designed to ensure that presidents aren’t influenced by gifts or aid from a foreign government.

The resolution was authored by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents the western San Fernando Valley.

