La Puente Man Dies After Being Punched Outside Las Vegas Nightclub

A La Puente father has died after being punched outside a downtown Las Vegas Nightclub over the weekend, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. April 30 outside a club along the 500 block of Fremont Street, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said in a news release.

Officers were stopped by people in the area who said there had been a fight. Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a head injury. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Thursday, police said.

The Las Vegas Review reported that the victim was identified as Luis Campos, 45. The newspaper said he is a father of 5.

Police are looking for two men, described as being in their 20s, in connection with the incident.

One man was seen waving a white cap, dark shirt and white pants, while the other was wearing a dark shirt and tan pants.

Both men ran east on Fremont Street before turning north on 6th Street, police said.

Police released surveillance video showing the men leaving the scene.

Campos was in Las Vegas celebrating his brother’s upcoming wedding, according to a GoFundMe page created to help his family. He was to be the best man, the Review-Journal reported.

Another brother, who was with Campos, told the newspaper that one of the men went up to the victim, asked him what he was looking at, and struck him.

The page said Campos had two children under the age of 3 with his wife, Julie.

“The next few years are going to be hard for her but with the help and support of great friends and family such as yourselves we can help her pull through it,” the page reads.

Anyone with information can call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3521.