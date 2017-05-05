× LAX Airline Relocation, Terminal Swap to Begin May 12

And you thought LAX couldn’t get more confusing.

The airport’s massive airline relocation that starts May 12 involves almost a third of the LAX carriers, in a swap of gates and terminals that may confound even seasoned travelers.

In some situations, flights will check in at one terminal and depart at another.

Most of the moves will take place on the nights of May 12, 14 and 16, with work starting at the close of operations at night and continuing into the early morning. The work will pause on the nights of May 13 and 15.

