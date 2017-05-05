× O.C. Lawmaker Pushes Ballot Initiative That Would Give California Voters Chance to Repeal New Gas Tax, Vehicle Fee Increases

Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) is seeking an initiative to repeal gas tax and vehicle fee increases signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown that will raise $5.2 billion annually for road repairs and mass transit.

Allen filed papers with the state attorney general Thursday to prepare a ballot title and summary so he can work to collect 365,000 signatures from registered voters in 150 days to put the measure on the ballot.

He noted that the bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise taxes on a gallon of gas by 12 cents on Nov. 1, while adding 20 cents per gallon to the tax on diesel. It also will create new vehicle fees.

“Jerry Brown’s decision to push through the largest gas tax increase in California’s history without the approval of voters demonstrated a complete disregard for ordinary Californians,” Allen said. “This ballot initiative will correct Brown’s failure and allow the people of California to decide for themselves if they want to raise their taxes.”

