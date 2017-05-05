The Orange County Sheriff's Department on Friday released surveillance video as they search for suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old Garden Grove man. Chris Wolfe reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 5, 2017.
Surveillance Video Released Amid Search for 19-Year-Old Garden Grove Man’s Killer
