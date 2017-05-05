Text to Win Anaheim Ducks Playoffs

Posted 7:06 AM, May 5, 2017, by

The Ducks are in the Second Round series of the playoffs going head to head against the Edmonton Oilers.  We gave away 2 tickets to game 5 on Friday, May 5 at 7:30p.  For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow them on social media and don’t forget to #paintitorange.