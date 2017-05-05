The Ducks are in the Second Round series of the playoffs going head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. We gave away 2 tickets to game 5 on Friday, May 5 at 7:30p. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow them on social media and don’t forget to #paintitorange.
Text to Win Anaheim Ducks Playoffs
-
Kicking Off the NHL Playoffs With Anaheim Ducks
-
One Lucky Viewer Won KTLA’s Text-to-Win Tickets Giveaway to See “Game of Thrones: The Musical – A Song of Nice Satire”
-
KTLA’s Text-to-Win Tickets to see “Impractical Jokers” Live at the Greek Theatre
-
Long Beach Police Officers Help Family by Replacing Fake Disneyland Tickets
-
Universal Studios Hollywood Takes Cue From Disneyland, Raises Ticket Prices
-
-
Brad Paisley Ticket Giveaway!
-
OUE Skyspace LA Sunrise Yoga Series
-
Text-To-Win Ultimate Wango Tango Tickets Giveaway with KIIS FM’s JoJo
-
Florida Georgia Line Ticket Giveaway!
-
Janel Parrish Shows Us Her “Pretty Little Liars” Tattoo, Talks Finale and Offers Tickets to See the Cast at PaleyFest
-
-
Los Angeles Area Veterans Take the Stage to Share Struggles of Life After the War Zone
-
Palos Verdes Estates Man Pleads to Assault in 2015 Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Attack
-
Chase Forum Brews & Bites Plus Blake Shelton Ticket Giveaway!