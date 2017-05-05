Update Expected on San Onofre Shark Attack Victim as Video Surfaces of Great Whites in Long Beach

New video showing great whites swimming off the coast of Long Beach surfaced this week as officials prepared to give an update Friday on the condition of a woman who was attacked by a shark at San Onofre State Beach Saturday.

Leeanne Ericson was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla after she was bitten on the leg by a shark while swimming at the beach over the weekend.

A family friend said Ericson was rescued from the ocean floor by her boyfriend, who heard her screams and came to look for her.

Ericson, who was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital, was placed in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe page described Ericson as a single mother of three who was “fighting for her life.”

Hospital officials are expected to give an update on Ericson’s condition Friday morning.

Meanwhile, GoPro footage taken from a boat towing company in Long Beach showed an unknown number of great white sharks swimming near the shore.

The video was obtained by KTLA from TowBoatUS Long Beach crew members Mike Del Grande and Ricky Birks.

The video surfaced as the number of shark sightings in Southern California grew in recent days.

Within the past week, nine sharks — estimated to be between 8 and 10 feet long — were reported at Poche Beach in Dana Point and an 11-foot shark was spotted off San Clemente Pier. Two surfers said they were chased out of the water at Uppers (Trestles) and another group of aggressive sharks were reported at Lowers (Trestles).

While shark sightings this time of year are not uncommon, the size and aggressiveness shown by some of the sharks has caused concerned.