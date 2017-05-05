Construction is underway on a landmark water recycling facility in Pico Rivera that is set to be completed in 2018. Steve Kuzj reports from Pico Rivera for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 5, 2017.
Water Recycling Plant Being Built in Pico Rivera
