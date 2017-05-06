× 13-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by MTA Bus in Redondo Beach Identified

A 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a MTA bus while riding her bike in Redondo Beach was identified by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office Saturday morning.

Ciara Smith fatally struck around 5:40 p.m. on Friday when she came out into the crosswalk at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue, police said.

The bus had a green light and the incident is a “tragic accident,” according to Redondo Beach Police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

A friend told KTLA on Friday that the circumstances surrounding the accident “makes it a lot worse.”

“It’s not the bus’ fault, it’s not her fault. I don’t think she was doing anything wrong,” Alisa Iwai said.

Smith was enjoying a day at the beach and friends posted her in a Snapchat video riding her bicycle shortly before the accident occurred.

Another child who was also riding a bike in the area was not injured during the incident, officials said.