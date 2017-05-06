3 Rescued After Catamaran Capsizes Near Marina del Rey

Three people were rescued after a catamaran capsized near Marina del Rey Saturday, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 4:40 p.m. about 8 miles west of Marina del Rey, U.S. Coast Guard officials said in a news release.

Authorities found that the 27-foot pleasure craft had capsized while three people were on board.

A helicopter and three rescue vessels also responded to the incident.

Two people were taken onboard a lifeguard boat and one was taken on a private boat, officials said.

All three were taken back to Marina del Rey to be evaluated and one was eventually taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, the Los Angeles Times reported.