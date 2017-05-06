Authorities Rescue Mountain Biker Who Went Over Side of Trailhead in Angeles National Forest Near Altadena

Authorities Saturday rescued a mountain biker who went over the side of a trail head in the Angeles National Forest near Altadena, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:50 a.m. at the Sunset Ridge Trail, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a Facebook post.

The mountain biker was found about 200 feet over the side of the trail. Rescuers from the Los Angeles County and Pasadena Fire departments, along with the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team responded to the area and were able to secure the victim in a harness. The biker was eventually raised back up the trail using ropes. The rescue took about four hours, officials said.

Officials determined the 47-year-old biker had ridden too close to the edge and fell over the side. He had pain to his right ankle, but was able to walk. Authorities drove the bicycle back to the victim’s vehicle.