× Late Spring Storm Brings Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers

A late spring storm moved into the region early Saturday, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Light showers are expected throughout the day with temperatures ranging from the high 50s along the coast to the low 60s in downtown L.A., according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Showers are expected to continue Sunday morning, tapering off in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters. Lightning is possible along the coast, and some mountains could get a dusting of snow. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.