Man Accused of Killing Couple 13 Years Ago on Sonoma County Beach In Custody: Police

Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were on a three-day sightseeing tour of Northern California in 2004 when they were shot to death at their campsite on a remote beach in Sonoma County.

The slayings, just weeks before the couple were to be married, stunned the area and remained a cold case for more than a decade.

But on Friday, a 38-year-old Forestville man was accused of the crime.

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said Shaun Gallon gunned down Cutshall, 22, and Allen, 26, as they camped on a beach in Jenner.

