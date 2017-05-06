Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 6th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Spring!

We have lots of choices for fun and information this Saturday; everything from a special kitten adoption event to an historic air show and more on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" report. Enjoy! - Gayle :-)

2017 Planes of Fame Air Show

Chino Airport

Chino

planesoffame.org

More than 40 historic aircraft soar over Chino at the Planes of Fame Air Show. Performers include the F-35 Lightning II Heritage Flight, the B-25 Mitchell, the P-51 Mustang, as well as Pacific, European, Korean & Vietnam flight displays.

Spring Kitten Adoptions

West Coast Wrap! Purritos!

Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

la.bestfriends.org/purritos

The kitten population explodes every Spring, so Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles and No-Kill Los Angeles are encouraging kitten adoptions, as well as dog adoptions, for only $5.00 this weekend. This adoption special applies to cats and dogs older than six months. To find your new friend, check the website or stop by shelter locations in Mission Hills and West Los Angeles.

90th Anniversary Celebration

Highland Park Bowl

L.A.’s Oldest Operating Bowling Alley

Highland Park Bowl

5621 North Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

323 257 BOWL

Highlandparkbowl.com

Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Los Angeles’s oldest operating bowling alley! Highland Park Bowl has been recently restored by 1933 Group, who detailed work on the property gives us flashes back to 1927 Prohibition with daytime discounted games and an evening of music, burlesque, and a reenactment of its former pharmacy-bootleg practice featuring a specialty prescription cocktail menu.

For the 90th anniversary, and for the first time in decades, the public will get a glimpse into one of the refurbished doctor’s offices while the team at Highland Park Bowl re-enacts the facility’s past by supplying an apothecary menu to cure an array of ailments.

Shark Frenzy

Pacific Park

Santa Monica Pier

310 260 8744

http://www.pacpark.com

The NEW Santa Monica Pacific Park SHARK FRENZY ride features seven whirling cars on tilting platforms, where the guests sit in the jaws of the ocean’s most iconic sharks including the Blue, Bull, Great White, Lemon, Mako, Sand Tiger and Tiger species. This is a Tilt-O-Whirl kind of ride, that will have you moving in a circular motion while whirling around and sent side-to-side in sudden, unpredictable movements.

Extended!

The Orbit Pavilion

The Huntington Library, Art Collection, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org/orbit

This WAS scheduled to close in February. However this unique display’s existence is now extended through September.

This is the Orbit Pavilion at the Huntington Library in San Marino, a large, shell-shaped sculpture, where we can actually hear the satellites that study the Earth that are passing through space continuously, collecting data on everything from hurricanes to the effects of drought. Distinctive sounds are emitted as each satellite passes overhead: a human voice, the crashing of a wave, a tree branch moving, a frog croaking. Each sound interprets one of the satellites’ missions.

The outdoor installation is the brainchild of Dan Goods and David Delgado, visual strategists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who worked in collaboration with composer Shane Myrbeck and architect Jason Klimoski of StudioKCA to produce an innovative “soundscape” experience representing the movement of the International Space Station and 19 Earth Science satellites.

Free!

Fourth Annual Bird Day LA Day @ 9am

Greater Los Angeles Area: From Castaic Lake to Long Beach

birdladay.org

Celebrate Southern California birds and LA’s biodiversity at the fourth annual Bird LA Day, an initiative of Audubon California. More than 50 nature and bird themed events are happening around the greater Los Angeles area, as far north as Castaic Lake and as far south as Long Beach.

Audubon conceived of Bird LA Day as a way to remind the world that LA, with more than 500 different bird species spotted here, is not a concrete jungle but rather a home to one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.

Susan Gottlieb, Audubon California board member and subject of the recently published book, The Gottlieb Native Garden, has grown Bird LA Day by hosting a series of dinners designed to create a community among non profits and universities: “It’s inspiring to see so many important groups working together on an event with no agenda other than spending a day in nature and celebrating flora and fauna.”

Highlights of the day include bird walks and talks, yoga set to bird soundscapes, lectures, bird bars and other bird themed activities. For a complete listing of events and participating partners please visit: http://www.birdladay.org

Angelenos are encouraged to share their sightings and event photos on Facebook and Twitter by tagging @birdLAday and using the hashtag #BirdLADay.

Papel Chicanos Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin

Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

http://www.riversideartmuseum.org

This is the last weekend to explore Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper, from the collection of Cheech Marin. This unique display presents 65 artworks by 24 established and early-career artists whose work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media.

Featured artists are Carlos Almaraz, Charles “Chaz” Bojórquez, Pablo Andres Cristi, Carlos Donjuán, Gaspar Enríquez, Sonya Fe, Emmanuel Galvez, Margaret García, Roberto Gil de Montes, CiCi Segura González, Raúl Guerrero, Roberto Gutiérrez, Adán Hernández, Benito Huerta, Leo Limón, Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Cesar A. Martínez, Glugio “Gronk” Nicondra, Wenceslao Quiroz, Frank Romero, Sonia Romero, Ricardo Ruiz, John Valadez, and Vincent Valdez.

Primarily known as an actor, director, and performer, Cheech Marin has developed the finest private collection of Chicano art in the United States. He states, “Chicano art is American art. My goal is to bring the term ‘Chicano’ to the forefront of the art world.” A third‐generation Mexican American, Cheech has received numerous awards for his work on behalf of Latinos, including the 2000 Creative Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation and the 1999 ALMA Community Service Award from the National Council of La Raza and Kraft Foods. In 2007, he received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for his contributions to the creative arts from Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles, and received the inaugural Legacy Award for Arts Advocacy from the Smithsonian Latino Center. He serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Latino Center and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

562 437 1689

http://www.molaa.org

And, in Long Beach at the Museum of Latin American Art, there’s DREAMLAND: A FRANK ROMERO RETROSPECTIVE. Museum officials say this is a comprehensive retrospective exhibition of work by legendary Los Angeles artist Frank Romero, encompassing more than 50 years of the artist’s career and the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MOLAA.

Born in East Lost Angeles in 1941, Frank E. Romero is one of the most iconic L.A. artists of our time. As the last practicing artist of the Los Four art collective, Dreamland recounts his life’s journey through paintings, sculptures, prints, and ceramics.

Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

