Boy Dies After Two-Car Crash on 405, 105 Freeway Interchange

A two-car collision Saturday night on a freeway transition road left a 10-year-old boy dead, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. on the transition road from the southbound 405 Freeway to the eastbound 105.

Larry Roe, 29, of Long Beach, had pulled his 2003 Nissan Altima onto the right shoulder, with three passengers inside. Daniel Tapia, 28, of Los Angeles, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder in the same direction at a stated speed of 55 to 60 mph, according to CHP officials.

Tapia made an “unsafe turning movement,” authorities said in a written statement, causing the Pathfinder to hit the rear of the Altima.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.