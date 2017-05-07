Dana Point Bar Workers Set up Inflatable ‘Wall,’ Handed Out ‘Green Cards’ on Cinco de Mayo

Bar owner Paul Hennessey says he wanted to get people talking.

To mark Cinco de Mayo, his Dana Point bar set up an inflatable wall for patrons to climb over — and handed out “green cards” that guaranteed one free drink to those who clambered to the top.

Since then, Hennessey’s Tavern has gotten angry phone calls. Yelp reviewers have called the Cinco de Mayo event disgusting, tasteless and racist. Some have called for a boycott.

Hennessey argues that they are missing the point. “It was our way of protesting the fact that Trump wants to spend billions of dollars to build a wall that is pretty useless,” Hennessey said Saturday.

