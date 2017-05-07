Fire Chars Strip Mall in Mar Vista

A Mar Vista shopping mall holding seven businesses was badly damaged in a stubborn blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters first responded to the 9,200-quare-foot complex, located at 3519 S Centinela Ave., around 11:47 a.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire shut down streets in the surrounding area while crews fought the flames.

Firefighters were able to contain most of the flames to the one-story building’s attic, the agency said, before eventually extinguishing it at 1:22 p.m.

Ultimately, 119 firefighters responded to the incident, which LAFD classified as a major emergency.

It was not immediately clear what ignited the blaze, but officials noted that the building is 69 years old. All seven businesses shared a common attic.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were working to determine the fire’s cause and extent of its damage.