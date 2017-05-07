Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” , Sunday, May 7th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

Although rain is in the forecast, that's no excuse to get out and have some fun or learn something new. Here are some choices on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!---Gayle

-0-

2017 Planes of Fame Air Show

Chino Airport

Chino

planesoffame.org

More than 40 historic aircraft soar over Chino at the Planes of Fame Air Show. Performers include the F-35 Lightning II Heritage Flight, the B-25 Mitchell, the P-51 Mustang, as well as Pacific, European, Korean & Vietnam flight displays.

-0-

Spring Kitten Adoptions

West Coast Wrap! Purritos!

Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

la.bestfriends.org/purritos

The kitten population explodes every Spring, so Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles and No-Kill Los Angeles are encouraging kitten adoptions, as well as dog adoptions, for only $5.00 this weekend. This adoption special applies to cats and dogs older than six months. To find your new friend, check the website or stop by shelter locations in Mission Hills and West Los Angeles.

-0-

Shark Frenzy

Pacific Park

Santa Monica Pier

310 260 8744

http://www.pacpark.com

The NEW Santa Monica Pacific Park SHARK FRENZY ride features seven whirling cars on tilting platforms, where the guests sit in the jaws of the ocean’s most iconic sharks including the Blue, Bull, Great White, Lemon, Mako, Sand Tiger and Tiger species. This is a Tilt-O-Whirl kind of ride, that will have you moving in a circular motion while whirling around and sent side-to-side in sudden, unpredictable movements.

-0-

Antique Truck Show

Orange Empire Railway Museum

2201 South “A” Street

Perris

951 943 3020

Oerm.org

The past roars to life in Perris at Antique Truck Show. The one-day special event features hundreds of restored, vintage trucks, from semis to pickups to delivery vehicles and farm and fire equipment in addition to rolling locomotives and street cars.

-0-

Vintage BMX Bike Show @ 10am

Valley Relics Museum

21630 Marilla Street

Chatsworth

818 678 4934

ValleyRelicsMuseum.org

Vintage BMX bikes are on display in Chatsworth at the National Bike Association BMX Bike Show. Meet the pioneers of BMX and do a little shopping at the vintage BMX swap meet.

-0-

Harley Versus Indian

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Which motorcycle is better? Harley Davidson or Indian? You can determine the answer to that question at the NEW Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit HARLEY VERSUS INDIAN. This exhibit details the founding of both Indian and Harley-Davidson in the early 1900s and the subsequent five-decade battle to become the world’s premier motorcycle manufacturer.

After more than a century of producing their first motorcycles, owners and motorcycle enthusiasts continue to debate the merits of each manufacturer. Harley vs. Indian will provide a rare opportunity to consider the achievements of these two-companies side-by-side. With the pairing of period-specific examples unique to each brand, the exhibit will illustrate the breadth of their product mix over time and highlight significant vehicles that have come to be regarded as milestones in the growth of both companies.

-0-

Papel Chicanos Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin

Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

http://www.riversideartmuseum.org

This is the last weekend to explore Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper, from the collection of Cheech Marin. This unique display presents 65 artworks by 24 established and early-career artists whose work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media.

Featured artists are Carlos Almaraz, Charles “Chaz” Bojórquez, Pablo Andres Cristi, Carlos Donjuán, Gaspar Enríquez, Sonya Fe, Emmanuel Galvez, Margaret García, Roberto Gil de Montes, CiCi Segura González, Raúl Guerrero, Roberto Gutiérrez, Adán Hernández, Benito Huerta, Leo Limón, Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Cesar A. Martínez, Glugio “Gronk” Nicondra, Wenceslao Quiroz, Frank Romero, Sonia Romero, Ricardo Ruiz, John Valadez, and Vincent Valdez.

Primarily known as an actor, director, and performer, Cheech Marin has developed the finest private collection of Chicano art in the United States. He states, “Chicano art is American art. My goal is to bring the term ‘Chicano’ to the forefront of the art world.” A third‐generation Mexican American, Cheech has received numerous awards for his work on behalf of Latinos, including the 2000 Creative Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation and the 1999 ALMA Community Service Award from the National Council of La Raza and Kraft Foods. In 2007, he received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for his contributions to the creative arts from Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles, and received the inaugural Legacy Award for Arts Advocacy from the Smithsonian Latino Center. He serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Latino Center and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

-0-

Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

562 437 1689

http://www.molaa.org

In Long Beach at the Museum of Latin American Art, there’s DREAMLAND: A FRANK ROMERO RETROSPECTIVE. Museum officials say this is a comprehensive retrospective exhibition of work by legendary Los Angeles artist Frank Romero, encompassing more than 50 years of the artist’s career and the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MOLAA.

Born in East Lost Angeles in 1941, Frank E. Romero is one of the most iconic L.A. artists of our time. As the last practicing artist of the Los Four art collective, Dreamland recounts his life’s journey through paintings, sculptures, prints, and ceramics.

-0-

Have a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.