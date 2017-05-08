2 Hospitalized, Including 1 in Grave Condition, Following House Fire in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people have been hospitalized, including one in grave condition, after a fire broke out at a home in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday.

The fire started in a one-story, 1,100 square foot home in the 4100 block of Denker Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Two people were taken to area hospitals as a result of the fire.

One person, who was pulled from the burning building by firefighters, was in grave condition, Humphrey said.

Nearly 40 firefighters contained the flames to the one home and extinguished the blaze in about 22 minutes.

The home was not equipped with residential fire sprinklers, Humphrey said.