A Proposal to Eliminate Sales Taxes on Tampons and Diapers in California Fails

A closely watched proposal to eliminate sales taxes on tampons and diapers, which aimed to recoup the lost revenue by increasing taxes on hard liquor, failed at the Capitol on Monday.

Democratic Assemblywomen Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens said their measure was a question of values, arguing that the state shouldn’t favor higher alcohol taxes over taxing necessities for women and children.

“There is no happy hour for menstruation,” Garcia said.

The bill didn’t make it out of a Legislative committee Monday after the lawmakers’ colleagues expressed concern over raising taxes.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.