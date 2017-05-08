Arrest Made After La Puente Father of 5 Fatally ‘Sucker Punched’ Outside Las Vegas Nightclub

Las Vegas police announced Sunday night that they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with an altercation outside a nightclub that left a La Puente father of five dead.

James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, was taken into custody without incident after he was identified as the person who fatally struck 45-year-old Louie Campos, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention and faces a count of open murder, the release stated.

A second person was interviewed and was “no long being sought by detectives,” police said.

Beach is accused of fatally punching the victim following an altercation outside a nightclub in the 500 block of Fremont Street around 1:30 a.m. on April 30, police said.

The incident appeared to have been unprovoked.

Drake Garibay, one of the victim’s brothers, was with Campos at the time of the attack. He told KTLA on Friday that Campos had been approached by a man who went up to him, asked what he was looking at and then struck him.

Campos was “sucker punched,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising page.

“My brother didn’t even have a chance to respond, the guy already punched him,” Garibay said. “I held his head in my hand, and he wasn’t coming back.”

Officers responded to the scene after a report of a fight and found Campos on the sidewalk with a life-threatening head injury. He was taken to a hospital where he died a few days later, according to police.

Campos had been in Las Vegas to celebrate another brother’s upcoming wedding, relatives said in a separate GoFundMe page. He was to have been the best man.

The nuptials have since been put on hold.

Campos leaves behind children: three are teenagers; two are under the age of 3.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-352, or email detectives at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 702-385-5555, or by going to the website http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

