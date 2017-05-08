The contentious fight to save a beloved space in the West Adams District is over after a crowdfunding effort raised about $550,000 to save the "Gangsta Garden" and the man behind it from eviction. Courtney Friel reports from West Adams for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 8, 2017.
Crowdfunding Effort Helps Save ‘Gangsta Garden’ in West Adams
