Diapers & Suds Drive – Dropoff Locations List

Here is a list of locations where you can drop off diapers and detergent for needy families:

“HELP INC”

53 South 6th Street, Banning

(951)922-2305

Monday-Friday 9:00am-3:00pm

“Total Restoration Inc.”

2191 Armory Road, Barstow

(757)774-1150

Every 2nd Friday of the month 7:00am-5:00pm

“Carol’s Kitchen Inc.”

1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont

(951)400-1683

Every Monday & Thur 11:30am-1:00pm

Loaves & Fishes-Canoga Park

21600 Hart Street, Canoga Park

213-251-3549

Mon-Fri 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

House of Decision

38414 Cherry Valley Drive, Cherry Valley

(951)845-0103

7 days a week 7:00am-8:00pm

God’s Pantry

4711 Schaefer Avenue, Chino

(909)455-4531

4th Sat 8:00am-11:30am

Project 29:11

418 N. Second Avenue, Covina

818.517.6584

Mon-Fri 2:00-4:00 pm

Catholic Charities

4171 Tyler Avenue, El Monte

626.575.7652

Mon-Fri 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Riverside City Mission Ministries

26200 Date Street, Highland

(909)649-0011

Tues – Fri 9:30am-2:30pm

“Grace Resource Center Inc.”

45134 N. Sierra Hwy., Lancaster

661.940.5272

Mon-Fri 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

1734 East 41st Street, Los Angeles

323.234.3030

Mon-Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sat 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Salvation Army- L.A. Central Corp.

906 S. Francisco St, Los Angeles

213.896.9178

Mon-Fri 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Menifee Valley Community Cupboard

26808 Cherry Hills Blvd, Menifee

(951)301-4414

3rd Wed of every month 10:00am-2:00pm

“Unity of the Faith Christian Outreach Ministries INC. ”

13793 Redlands Blvd, Moreno Valley

(951)530-0444

Every 1st & 3rd Sat 8:00am-11:00am

Murrieta Community Pantry

38444 Sky Canyon Drive, #190, Murrieta

(951)677-6347

3rd Wed & Thurs of every month 7:00am-10:30am

Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry

24133 Railroad Avenue, Newhall

661.255.9078

Mon-Thurs 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Meet Each Need with Dignity

10641 San Fernando Road, Pacoima

818.897.2443

Tues-Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sat 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Ecumenical Council of Pasadena Area Congregations

444 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena

626.797.2402

Mon-Fri 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Abiding Love Ministries and Outreach

24712 Hwy 74, Perris

(951)679-5922

Wed-Friday 9:30am-3:00pm

Abundant Living Outreach Center

9259 Utica Ave., Rancho Cucamonga

(909)987-7110

Tues -Thur 4:00pm-6:00pm / Sat 10:00am-1:00pm

Salvation Army Redondo Beach

125 W. Beryl Street, Redondo Beach

310.318.2827

Mon-Fri 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Arlington United Methodist Church-CANTA

9395 Magnolia Ave., Riverside

(951)689-5075

3rd Sat 8:45am-9:45am

Bethel Christian Center

2425 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

(951)333-2141

Every Sunday 9:15am-12:15pm

Lake Hills Christian Center

12500 Indiana Avenue, Riverside

(951)737-6680

Every Friday 5:00pm-6:30pm

Benjamin E. Jones Community Resource Center

2972 California Street, San Bernardino

(909)352-2566

1st & 2nd Thursday 10:00am-11:00am

Loren Marner Compassionate

1605 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino

(909)844-7294

Sunday 12:30pm-1:30pm / Sat 9:30am-11:00am

Loren L. Marner Compassionate Ministry Center-3rd St.

909 E. 3rd St., San Bernardino

(909)886-8104

Every Sunday 11am-12pm / Every Mon 10:00am -11:00am / Every Wed 6:30pm-8:00pm

Mission for Jesus Christ

464 S. Sierra Way, San Bernardino

(909)997-0119

Sunday 1:00pm-2:00pm

Sahaba Initiative

242 W. 5th Street, San Bernardino

(909)381-3002

Mon-Thurs 10:00am-4:00pm

Salvation Army – San Bernardino Corps

925 W. 10th St., San Bernardino

(909)888-4880

Open 24 hrs.

St. Joseph’s Center

204 Hampton Drive, Venice

310.396.6468

Mon-Thurs 8:00 am – 5:00 pm & Friday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Victor Valley Rescue Mission

15572 7th St, Victorville

(760)955-5958

Mon-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm