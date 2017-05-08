Extreme Mammals at Natural History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles with a preview of the new exhibition EXTREME MAMMALS: ODD FEATURES, UNUSUAL CREATURES at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

The new exhibit opens Sunday, May 12th.

Extreme Mammals: Odd Features, Unusual Creatures

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 9007

(213) 763-3466

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.