Police Hope Blood Found at Shooting Scene Will Lead to Killers of South L.A. Store Clerk

Investigators are hoping that blood found at the scene of an attempted robbery will help them find whoever fatally shot a store clerk in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The shooting occurred after police say multiple would-be robbers entered the Martinez Market, located in the in the 6500 block of South Normandie Avenue, at about 8 p.m.

At some point the intruders opened fire, striking the employee, who was described as a man in his 60s, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.

The employee died at the scene.

Investigators believe the employee may have been armed as well, and may have wounded at least one of the robbers.

Blood found at the scene may belong to one of the intruders, police said.

“We believe that it is the suspect’s,” LAPD Detective Nathan Khouri said.

It was unclear if the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle after the shooting.

Investigators are checking the store for any surveillance video of the incident.

The store is located in a known gang area and has been subject to several robberies in the past, Bojorquez said.