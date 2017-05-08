Laguna Beach to Consider Smoking Ban in All Public Places Citywide

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to extend a smoking ban to all public places.
Residents have complained to council members and city staff about second-hand smoke in various alleys, sidewalks and parking lots, according to a city staff report.
Smoking is currently prohibited at beaches, parks, restaurants and restrooms.
Under the proposed ordinance, the ban would be extended to sidewalks, streets and alleys, and in multi-unit residential common areas such as pools, laundry rooms and hallways.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
33.542248 -117.783110