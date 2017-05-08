Marin County Coroner Charged With Sexual Abuse

Marin County’s top coroner has been charged in connection with repeated sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

Darrell Harris is facing four felony sex offense charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, said Assistant Dist. Atty. Barry Borden of the Marin County district attorney’s office.

Harris, 46, also was charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, Borden said. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant involving sexual abuse allegations.

Authorities had issued an alert to law enforcement agencies last week, urging them to be on the lookout for Harris, the Marin Independent Journal reported. He was spotted Thursday in Eureka, Calif.

