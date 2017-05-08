Mother’s Day Brunch at Kendall’s Brasserie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jean-Pierre Bosc talked about Kendall’s Brasserie’s Mother’s Day Brunch menu and recreated his mother’s mac and cheese recipe. For more info, visit their website.

My Mom’s Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients (Serves 4):

• 6 oz macaroni

• 3 oz prosciutto (Julienne)

• 1 C heavy cream

• 1.5 C milk

• 3 oz grated Parmesan cheese

• 4 oz grated Swiss cheese

• nutmeg

• salt & pepper

1. Cook macaroni in salty boiling water for 5 min, cool under cold water, and drain.

2. Mix prosciutto, milk, Parmesan, cream, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

3. Mix in the cooked macaroni and transfer into an oven dish. Top with the grated Swiss cheese.

4. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 mins until the cheese turns into golden light in color.

5. Let it set for 10 mins out of the oven and serve.