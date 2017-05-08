Bay Area Police Department Offering to Check Meth for ‘Deadly Gluten’

A Bay Area police department’s offer to check meth for “deadly gluten,” has gone viral.

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!” the Newark Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page last Thursday.

In a comment under the post, the department promised it was open 24/7 and has “certified testers ready to help.”

The post subsequently went viral, and has been shared more than 182,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

By Saturday, it had already reached 10 million Facebook users — well above the approximately 42,000 people who lived in the city the last time the U.S. census was conducted.

At least one other police agency — Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma — posted a similar “offer” on Facebook on Monday:

“Public Services Announcement –

The Tecumseh Police Department is offering FREE testing for gluten laced meth. Please bring your meth to the Tecumseh Police Department for your FREE test.”

That Facebook post has been shared more than 650 times by mid-Monday afternoon.

Neither department has said if anyone has taken advantage of the “offer.”