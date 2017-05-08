Shark Advisory Remains in Place After Multiple Sightings in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shark advisory was still in place in Long Beach Monday morning after numerous sightings prompted officials to post warning signs on Friday.

Marine safety officials estimate 10 to 20 juvenile sharks are swimming in the waters off Peninsula Beach daily, the Long Beach Fire Department posted along with the advisory on Friday.

“The sharks' interest in Long Beach is tied to a thriving aquatic ecosystem in the Long Beach Harbor,” the Fire Department stated, adding that sharks presence of the sharks is not unusual and they have not displayed any aggressive behavior.

The beaches have remained open but signs were placed near the water to warn potential swimmers to “enter at your own risk.”

Video taken last week and provided to KTLA showed great white sharks swimming close to the shore.

A woman was bitten by a shark while swimming in the waters off San Onofre State Beach on April 29.

Doctors said Leeanne Ericson was doing “remarkably well” after being airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in critical condition following the attack.

Officials in Long Beach will use reports from the public and patrols of the area to continue to reevaluate the shark advisory.