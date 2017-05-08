× Son Fatally Shot by Family Member After Allegedly Attacking Parents Inside Riverside Home: Police

A man was shot to death after allegedly attacking his “elderly” parents inside a Riverside home Sunday night, police said.

The estranged son arrived at the residence in the 3500 block of Timothy Way sometime before 8:40 p.m. and confronted his parents, according to a Riverside Police Department.

At some point during the confrontation, he attacked the mother and father inside the home, investigators said. Another male relative who was also in the residence at the time retrieved a gun and shot the son, according to the release.

When emergency personnel responded to the home following several calls regarding a shooting, they found the son with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

His name has not yet been released.

The parents were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers “safely detained” the man who fired the weapon, as well as a juvenile family member, police said. They released no additional information beyond saying that all involved parties are being interviewed about the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside Police Department’s Robbery – Homicide and Forensics units, as well as the District Attorney’s Office and the County Sheriff-Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Wheeler at 951-353-7134 or Detective Rick Cobb at 951-353-7135.