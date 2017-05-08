Sunland Home Break-in Leads to Hourslong Standoff, Police Shooting: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man apparently died after breaking into a Sunland home and barricading himself inside, firing out of the home and in turn being fired upon by an LAPD officer during an hourslong standoff on Monday.

The incident began as a "hot prowl burglary" call about 9 a.m. in the 11300 block of Alethea Drive, a street that ends in the foothills near the Angeles National Forest.

Nearly five hours after police were called to a home there, the man in the standoff appeared to be deceased.

Officers were first called to the scene by a woman who said a man entered while she was at home, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. The woman was able to escape and call 911.

She told police there were firearms inside the home, Aguilar said.

SWAT officers arrived and surrounded the home.

At one point, a man could be seen emerging from the home, apparently carrying a firearm about 1 p.m. He appeared to discharge the gun in the direction of officers, who appeared to return fire in his direction, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Aguilar said it wasn't clear if the man was firing at officers or what his target was. One officer did shoot at the man, Aguilar confirmed. The man went back into the home and his condition wasn't known, the detective said.

Then, about 1:40 p.m., video from Sky5 showed the man emerging from the home, which was smoking from tear gas that had been fired into it.

With a bloodied leg, the man jumped off the edge of a concrete patio-type structure and and rolled down a steep hillside next to the home, coming to a halt in the dirt.

Officers and a police dog eventually surrounded him; he did not move.

No confirmation on the man's status was immediately available, but his body was eventually covered with a white sheet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.