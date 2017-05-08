Tiffany Trump, President Trump’s Youngest Daughter, Accepted to Georgetown Law School

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, has been accepted to Georgetown Law’s class of 2020, a representative for the Trump family confirmed to CNN.

The first daughter, a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, will attend classes beginning in the fall. Georgetown’s law program is one of the top in the country, ranked 15th among law schools, according to US News and World Report’s annual rankings.

A spokesperson for Georgetown Law declined comment, and several of her fellow incoming students contacted by CNN were not aware of their new classmate. Orientation begins Monday, August 21, with classes beginning the following week, according to the school’s academic calendar.

The Daily Mail first reported Trump’s law school plans.

Trump, 23, has kept a relatively low profile since her father assumed office. She joined her father, stepmother, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday at the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. She traveled to Washington last month for a Wounded Warriors event at the White House, and she was on hand for the Easter Egg Roll.

She was spotted at a New York City bowling birthday party with first lady Melania Trump for brother Barron’s 11th birthday.

She also traveled to Belize in early March with boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

The only child of Trump and Marla Maples, Tiffany was primarily raised by her mother in Calabasas, California.

“We were always together,” she told People Magazine in an April 2016 interview with Maples. “She gave me the chance to have a normal childhood.”

The Georgetown choice will give Trump a chance to be closer to her father and sister Ivanka Trump for the first time since she was a child. She moved to New York after her graduation, just months before the election.

“My daughter is back here wanting to get to know her dad and spend more time with him,” Maples told The Daily Beast at the time. “And I have to really respect that, and I do respect that in every way.”

She campaigned for her father over the summer and fall, speaking on his behalf at the Republican National Convention in July, calling him a “natural-born encourager.”

“I always look forward to introducing him to my friends, especially the ones with preconceived notions, because they meet a man with natural charm and no facade. In person, my father is so friendly, so considerate, so funny, and so real. My friends walk away with a glimpse of all that he is and all that he means to me — of the strong, protective, kind, endearing man I am so proud to call my father,” she said in Cleveland.

The President’s youngest daughter will soon join the ranks of other Georgetown Law alumni, including former Trump campaign chief strategist Paul Manafort, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, and NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie and Greta Van Susteren.