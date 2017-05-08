× Unmarked L.A. County Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen From Alhambra Dealership: Police

An unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff’s vehicle was stolen from an Alhambra dealership over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a Dodge dealership at 1100 West Main St., Alhambra Police said in a Facebook post.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the service area, get into the car and drive away.

The car has no visible markings of an emergency vehicle, but it is equipped with emergency lights and a sheriff’s emergency radio, officials said. There were no weapons or other emergency equipment inside the car when it was stolen.

It is described as being a black 4-door Dodge Charger with chrome factory wheels and has a license plate number of 7MRA998.

Anyone with information related to the theft can call 626-570-5187.