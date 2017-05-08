Video Shows Woman Being Dragged By Car During Attempted Robbery in Whittier

Surveillance video released Monday shows a woman being dragged during an attempted robbery in Whittier late last month.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. April 25 in a shopping center along the 15600 block of Whittwood Lane.

Four men in a dark-colored SUV approached a woman described as “elderly” as she walked through the parking lot.

The front passenger asked the woman for directions then reached for her purse as the driver tried to drive away, police said.

The woman was dragged for a short distance before the purse was apparently released. The vehicle then stops, the man in the passenger appears to get out as the woman gets up and continues walking, the video shows. The vehicle then drove off.

The man who tried to reach for the purse was described as being in his 20s and had tattoos on his face.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Whittier Police Department at 562 567-9299.