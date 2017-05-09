89-Year-Old Man Struck by Car in Denny’s Parking Lot in Woodland Hills; LAPD Searching for Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Police Department are looking for suspects on Tuesday after a driver was caught on security footage backing his vehicle into a 89-year-old man in a restaurant parking lot in Woodland Hills.

The crash occurred in the parking lot of a Denny's restaurant near the Topanga Canyon and Burbank Boulevard on March 23, according to the LAPD.

The driver is shown on security footage backing a dark four-door vehicle into the man while he is walking through the parking lot. The victim was on his way to have breakfast, according to the family.

The driver and passenger are seen getting out of their vehicle to check on the man and a nearby witness called 911. Paramedics arrived on the scene a short while later and took the man to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to family.

"Since the accident he's been in the hospital for about five weeks," said Bob Ozawa, the victim's son-in-law. "He had a pretty bad skull fracture and brain trauma."

The driver fled the scene before speaking with police, according to the LAPD.

"Anybody that's involved in a traffic collision they must stop, they must render aid by calling 911, by transporting this person to a hospital," said Detective Bill Bustos with the LAPD. "That did not occur, somebody else helped out with that. They need to stay until the police officers arrive so they can identify themselves."

The driver is described as a man between 30 and 40-years-old with a medium build who was last seen driving a newer model, gray Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.