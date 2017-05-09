Body of Missing College Student Found in Northern California River, Authorities Say

A 20-year-old college student from Northern California who was reported missing more than a month ago has been found dead in a river, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office recovered a woman’s body on Sunday afternoon in the Feather River, which is south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch in Live Oak, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Dental records confirmed that the remains were of Alycia “Aly” Yeoman, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Yeoman, a student at Yuba College, disappeared on March 30. She was last seen driving her 1998 green Toyota Tacoma truck down a street in Yuba City.

She was reported missing two days later to the Gridley-Biggs Police Department, which was investigating the case.

Yeoman’s pickup truck was discovered in an orchard in Live Oak several days after her disappearance, and her cellphone was located a short distance away, police said at the time.

The river where the woman’s body was found is less than half a mile away from where the truck and cellphone were discovered, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

A cause of death was not immediately released.