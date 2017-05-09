Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day With a Special Surprise from Yoobi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day. The chief giving officer from Yoobi Justin Wolff joined us live with cool supplies for teachers plus a special surprise for local elementary school teacher Mr Gomez from Ninety-Sixth Street Elementary School in Watts. You can buy Yoobi items in Target stores across the country or on Yoobi.com to thank your favorite teacher not only this week for Teacher Appreciation Week but all year long! It’s always a good time to give! You can use the code word KTLA at checkout to get 15% off your next purchase valid 5/9 – 5/16.