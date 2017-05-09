City Landmarks Light Up Like L.A. Sunset in Support of 2024 Olympics Bid

Some of Los Angeles’ most visible landmarks — including City Hall, the Getty, the Capitol Records building and the new Wilshire Grand skyscraper — will light up in the hues of a Southern California sunset this week in support of the bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The yellows, oranges, reds and purples that will illuminate Griffith Observatory, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the U.S. Bank Tower and other sites are timed for the visit this week by the International Olympic Committee delegation evaluating the bid by LA 2024, the private committee hoping to bring the Games to Los Angeles.

The new 73-story Wilshire Grand in downtown Los Angeles conducted a test lighting of the building’s spine Monday evening and will join a host of other landmarks being lit up at night Tuesday through Thursday.

Among the other buildings and landmarks to be lit are the Grand Park fountain, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Santa Monica Ferris wheel, Los Angeles International Airport and the Greek Theatre.

